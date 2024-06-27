ERn Financial LLC Acquires 156 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

ERn Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,700,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,586,000 after buying an additional 382,145 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,583,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,870,000 after acquiring an additional 20,119 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,218,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,885,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,834,000 after purchasing an additional 107,590 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,160,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,772,000 after purchasing an additional 93,614 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGU stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $119.74. 1,435,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,513. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.23. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $89.69 and a 52 week high of $120.21.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2916 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.