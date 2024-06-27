ERn Financial LLC Acquires 2,741 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

ERn Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFIS. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS DFIS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.73. 239,093 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.12 and its 200 day moving average is $24.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

