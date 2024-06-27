ERn Financial LLC Acquires 4,541 Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

ERn Financial LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,541 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of ERn Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $7,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.52. 588,225 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.33. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1974 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

