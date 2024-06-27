ERn Financial LLC Sells 68 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

ERn Financial LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $230.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,044. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $179.43 and a twelve month high of $236.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $229.31 and a 200-day moving average of $225.66. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

