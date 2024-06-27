ERn Financial LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

ERn Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 5.8% of ERn Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $33,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOOG traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $336.21. 105,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,002. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $236.38 and a 52 week high of $338.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $313.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.77.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

