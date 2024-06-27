Ervin Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,429 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Ervin Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,136 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. NextEra Energy Partners makes up 0.6% of Ervin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Ervin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at about $305,000. &PARTNERS boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 393.7% during the first quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 12,220 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,745 shares in the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 13.0% during the first quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

NEP stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,282. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $20.17 and a 1 year high of $59.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.07.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.63. NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $257.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.8925 per share. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Marathon Capitl reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered NextEra Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.79.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.