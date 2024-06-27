ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

ESAB has a dividend payout ratio of 5.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ESAB to earn $5.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.9%.

Get ESAB alerts:

ESAB Trading Up 1.6 %

ESAB stock opened at $95.55 on Thursday. ESAB has a 12-month low of $61.43 and a 12-month high of $114.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $690.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.93 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ESAB will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ESAB in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ESAB from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ESAB from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on ESAB from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ESAB

ESAB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.