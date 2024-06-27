European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Shares Down 3.8%

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.84 and last traded at $9.92. Approximately 199,164 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 528,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on EWCZ shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on European Wax Center from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on European Wax Center from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, European Wax Center presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

European Wax Center Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $601.61 million, a PE ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.98.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $51.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.88 million. European Wax Center had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 5.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that European Wax Center, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of European Wax Center

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in European Wax Center by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,126,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,844,000 after acquiring an additional 642,726 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 13.1% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,745,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,617,000 after purchasing an additional 435,270 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,279,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,977,000 after purchasing an additional 77,334 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in European Wax Center by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,889,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,523,000 after buying an additional 29,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in European Wax Center by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,591,000 after buying an additional 28,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Further Reading

