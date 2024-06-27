EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVGIF) Short Interest Up 194.1% in June

EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVGIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 194.1% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
EverGen Infrastructure Stock Performance
Shares of EVGIF traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.48. 800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,390. EverGen Infrastructure has a 1 year low of C$1.36 and a 1 year high of C$2.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.60.
EverGen Infrastructure Company Profile
