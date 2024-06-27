EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVGIF) Short Interest Up 194.1% in June

EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVGIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 194.1% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

EverGen Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of EVGIF traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.48. 800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,390. EverGen Infrastructure has a 1 year low of C$1.36 and a 1 year high of C$2.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.60.

Get EverGen Infrastructure alerts:

EverGen Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

EverGen Infrastructure Corp. acquires, develops, builds, owns, and operates a portfolio of renewable natural gas, waste to energy, and related infrastructure projects in Canada. The company operates the Fraser Valley Biogas project, an anaerobic digestion facility that utilizes local agriculture and commercial food processing waste to generate renewable natural gas and renewable fertilizer; and Sea to Sky Soils project, which processes organics to produce stable compost.

Receive News & Ratings for EverGen Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverGen Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.