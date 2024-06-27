Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Short Interest Up 5,600.0% in June

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 5,600.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Evolution AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of Evolution AB (publ) stock traded down $1.77 on Thursday, reaching $103.86. 131,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,832. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.57 and its 200-day moving average is $117.53. Evolution AB has a one year low of $86.26 and a one year high of $134.71.

Evolution AB (publ) Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $2.8811 per share. This is an increase from Evolution AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $1.79. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th.

Evolution AB (publ) Company Profile

Evolution AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses online casino systems to gaming operators in Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers casino games and live game shows under the Evolution brand; online slot games under the NetEnt brand name; and casino games and software comprising jackpot system, a smart spins bonus management application, and tournaments gamification under the Red Tiger brand.

