Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

EXEL has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Exelixis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Exelixis Price Performance

EXEL traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $22.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,569,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,222. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.56.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $425.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Exelixis will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 8,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $182,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 349,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,688,978. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 10,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $233,424.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 338,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,243,318.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 8,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $182,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 349,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,688,978. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,896 shares of company stock valued at $660,677 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,410,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,811,000 after buying an additional 338,021 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Exelixis by 236.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 127,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 89,436 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Exelixis by 244.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 118,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 83,999 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth $3,384,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in Exelixis by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 21,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Stories

