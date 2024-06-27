Exeter Financial LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $683,599,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $450,794,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,653,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,177,000 after buying an additional 2,084,501 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,241,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sysco by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,036,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,029,000 after purchasing an additional 240,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE SYY traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $72.23. 653,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,077,394. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.43. The company has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.17.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sysco from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.90.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

