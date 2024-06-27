Exeter Financial LLC Has $2.66 Million Stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Exeter Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,879,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,153,000 after purchasing an additional 270,162 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,542,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,781,000 after purchasing an additional 338,346 shares during the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,144,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,566,000 after purchasing an additional 73,206 shares during the last quarter. Kooman & Associates boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 2,512,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,553,000 after acquiring an additional 96,497 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 1,713,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,962,000 after acquiring an additional 349,070 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock remained flat at $37.57 during trading on Thursday. 236,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,352. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $37.78.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

