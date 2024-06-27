Exeter Financial LLC Has $848,000 Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,295 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,128,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 293.6% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 41,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,011,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $988,303.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 173,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Trading Down 2.1 %

MO stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,467,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,206,229. The company has a market cap of $77.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.04 and its 200-day moving average is $42.69. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $47.19.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Argus raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.90.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

