Exeter Financial LLC Purchases 160 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,595,559,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 43,445.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,936,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,525,000 after buying an additional 2,929,940 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,253,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,096,470,000 after buying an additional 742,076 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Mastercard by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,041,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,974,478,000 after purchasing an additional 676,452 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Mastercard by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,608,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,803,956,000 after purchasing an additional 605,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total value of $48,557,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,014,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,500,735,980.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.00, for a total value of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total transaction of $48,557,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,014,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,500,735,980.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,163,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,540,870 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Trading Down 1.4 %

Mastercard stock traded down $6.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $446.21. 1,504,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,432,698. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $359.77 and a fifty-two week high of $490.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $452.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $452.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.