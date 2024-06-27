Exeter Financial LLC Purchases 2,222 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Exeter Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equity Investment Corp increased its stake in Medtronic by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,341,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $110,478,000 after purchasing an additional 292,459 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $941,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8,340.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038,579 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $85,558,000 after buying an additional 1,026,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 69.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,476 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 16,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT traded down $1.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,955,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,279,677. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $91.00. The company has a market cap of $101.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.87 and its 200-day moving average is $83.53.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.36%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDT. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

