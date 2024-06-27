Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA) Short Interest Up 170.5% in June

Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 757,200 shares, a growth of 170.5% from the May 31st total of 279,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,681,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Exxe Group Trading Up 22.2 %

Shares of Exxe Group stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,259,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,995,009. Exxe Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.

About Exxe Group

Exxe Group Inc focuses on real estate, sustainable technology, media, agribusiness, and financial services businesses. The company buys, develops, and manages real estate properties, including condominiums, hotels, vacation homes, residential complexes, senior living communities, offices, and self-storage facilities.

