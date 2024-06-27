Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $461.67.

A number of research firms recently commented on RACE. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Ferrari from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays downgraded Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup cut Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $458.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Shares of RACE opened at $412.52 on Friday. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $285.02 and a 12-month high of $442.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $415.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 43.94%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ferrari will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $2.443 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 320.0% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

