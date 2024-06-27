Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP) Short Interest Update

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a growth of 293.8% from the May 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:FITBP traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.69. 35,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,165. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.24.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.