Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.67 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 0.9% of Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its stake in AbbVie by 1,053.0% during the third quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 22,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 20,175 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 78.7% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 327,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,808,000 after acquiring an additional 6,432 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 68.2% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.6% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 17,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AbbVie from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Guggenheim increased their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.64.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $168.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,960,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,520,492. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $182.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $298.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.60.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

