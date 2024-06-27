Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Has $599,000 Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 356,620 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.15.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.42. 13,641,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,465,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.93.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.23%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

