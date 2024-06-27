Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 55.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3,818.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,919,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819,575 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,175,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,917,000 after acquiring an additional 54,820 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,067,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,187,000 after acquiring an additional 14,774 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 78,201.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,007,000 after acquiring an additional 648,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 644,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,936,000 after acquiring an additional 38,838 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $265.99. 210,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,349. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $193.00 and a twelve month high of $266.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.66.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

