Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 143 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 96,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,820,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $1,561,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in Stryker by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $569,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.58.

Stryker Price Performance

Stryker stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $340.50. 723,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,991. The company has a market cap of $129.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $249.98 and a twelve month high of $361.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $336.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.01.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.53%.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.