Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 8,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in EQT by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 538,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,817,000 after buying an additional 18,804 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in EQT by 421.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 64,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 52,443 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in EQT by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 52,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 32,409 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in EQT by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 95,871 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 82,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new position in EQT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on EQT from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on EQT in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EQT from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on EQT from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down previously from $39.00) on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.24.

In related news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,642,900.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,642,900.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $1,425,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,602,402.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EQT traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,846,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,567,106. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.63. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.06.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. EQT had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. EQT’s payout ratio is 45.65%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

