Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.08

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.08 and traded as low as C$10.79. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$10.89, with a volume of 25,276 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Get Firm Capital Mortgage Investment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Firm Capital Mortgage Investment

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.79, a quick ratio of 17.11 and a current ratio of 10.05. The company has a market cap of C$373.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.03.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 73.49%. The company had revenue of C$16.29 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1.0308989 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 95.92%.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, invests in short-term residential and commercial real estate mortgage loans and real estate related debt investments in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.