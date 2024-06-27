First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.09

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.09 and traded as high as $12.14. First Bank shares last traded at $12.01, with a volume of 20,608 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on First Bank from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

First Bank Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $239.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $32.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.50 million. First Bank had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 13.63%. Research analysts predict that First Bank will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Bank

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRBA. Minerva Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Bank during the third quarter worth about $443,000. IAM Advisory LLC lifted its stake in First Bank by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 184,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in First Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in First Bank by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 21,140 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in First Bank by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

See Also

