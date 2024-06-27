First Interstate BancSystem’s (FIBK) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

FIBK has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut First Interstate BancSystem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.20.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $26.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.82. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $32.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.71 and its 200-day moving average is $27.33.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $242.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.80 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.90%.

Insider Transactions at First Interstate BancSystem

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 29,499 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $746,029.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,021,663 shares in the company, valued at $25,837,857.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 209,831 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $5,306,625.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 879,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,251,887.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 29,499 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $746,029.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,021,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,837,857.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Interstate BancSystem

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

See Also

