First National Bank Sioux Falls Buys 9,235 Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF accounts for 2.8% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. First National Bank Sioux Falls owned 0.07% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF worth $5,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 576.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

AVUV traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.75. 1,303,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,826. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $73.06 and a 12-month high of $94.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.64 and a 200 day moving average of $89.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.14.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

