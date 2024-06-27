First National Bank Sioux Falls Has $1.01 Million Holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,253,593 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,383,000 after purchasing an additional 44,738 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,033,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,800,000 after acquiring an additional 69,403 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 847,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,786,000 after purchasing an additional 14,014 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 695,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,540,000 after purchasing an additional 194,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 527,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,002,000 after buying an additional 12,812 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBN traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.33. 386,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,906. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $17.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.21.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.