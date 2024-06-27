First National Bank Sioux Falls Increases Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 19.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,062,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,644,054 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,994,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,847,000 after buying an additional 1,472,435 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,766,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,796,000 after buying an additional 261,426 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,171,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,345,000 after buying an additional 106,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,954,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,643,000 after buying an additional 86,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XEL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,014,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,800,944. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $65.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.47.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.5475 per share. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.