First National Bank Sioux Falls Sells 720 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

First National Bank Sioux Falls trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $391.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,591,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,503,643. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $385.21. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $323.21 and a 52-week high of $400.99.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.