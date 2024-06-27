First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.20

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.204 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

TSE FN traded down C$0.23 on Thursday, hitting C$35.24. 10,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,387. The firm has a market cap of C$2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,813.50, a current ratio of 16.25 and a quick ratio of 10.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.89. First National Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$32.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.80.

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. First National Financial had a return on equity of 36.66% and a net margin of 34.57%. The business had revenue of C$518.05 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that First National Financial will post 3.734359 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 20,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$38.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$787,876.04. In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 20,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$38.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$787,876.04. Also, Director Martine Irman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$36.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$367,638.00. Company insiders own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on First National Financial from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$40.17.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

