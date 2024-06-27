First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Announces Dividend of $0.24

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2024

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAARGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.2352 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FAAR traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,115. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.28. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

About First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.