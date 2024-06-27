First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Announces Dividend of $0.24

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.2352 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FAAR traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,115. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.28. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

Get First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF alerts:

About First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.