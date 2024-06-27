First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF (NASDAQ:SHRY) Announces $0.20 Dividend

First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF (NASDAQ:SHRY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.2007 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.
First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF Price Performance
SHRY traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.76. First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $29.29 and a 52-week high of $38.67. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 million, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.90.
About First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF
