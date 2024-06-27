First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend of $0.37 (NASDAQ:FCA)

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCAGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.3709 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FCA traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.82. The company had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,803. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 million, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.26. First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $21.71.

About First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (FCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX China index. The fund tracks the Defined China Index. The alpha-seeking index employs a quantitative methodology to select stocks based on both value and growth factors. FCA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

