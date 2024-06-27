First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Announces Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:FV)

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0167 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:FV traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,207. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $57.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.80 and a 200-day moving average of $54.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07.

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

