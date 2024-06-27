First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Plans Dividend of $0.23

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.2305 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of DDIV stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.38. 13,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,877. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.01. The company has a market cap of $46.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF alerts:

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap, high-yield stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by dividend yield. DDIV was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.