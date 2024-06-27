First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Plans Dividend of $0.23

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.2305 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Price Performance
Shares of DDIV stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.38. 13,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,877. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.01. The company has a market cap of $46.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.99.
About First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.