First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Plans Dividend of $0.23

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2024

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIVGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.2305 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of DDIV stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.38. 13,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,877. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.01. The company has a market cap of $46.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.99.

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap, high-yield stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by dividend yield. DDIV was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Dividend History for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.