First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:DVLU)

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0821 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

DVLU stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,596. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.61 and its 200-day moving average is $27.66. The company has a market capitalization of $25.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $30.34.

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Momentum Plus Value index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap value stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by value metrics. DVLU was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

