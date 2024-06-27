First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Purchased by Towerpoint Wealth LLC

Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $5,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FTSM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.81. The company had a trading volume of 880,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,182. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.40 and a fifty-two week high of $59.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.73.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

