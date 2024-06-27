First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend of $0.80 (NASDAQ:FGM)

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.
First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 2.0 %
FGM stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.93. The company had a trading volume of 255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $33.13 and a 52-week high of $41.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.95.
First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
