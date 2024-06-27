First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR) Declares Dividend of $0.02

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2024

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVRGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0241 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARVR traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.05. 22 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of -1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.04 and a 200-day moving average of $35.32. First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF has a 12-month low of $28.19 and a 12-month high of $37.86.

About First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (ARVR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Metaverse index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of stocks, spanning a broad range of industries globally, that are involved in business activities associated with the Metaverse. ARVR was launched on Apr 19, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.