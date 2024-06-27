First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR) Declares Dividend of $0.02

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0241 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.
First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ ARVR traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.05. 22 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of -1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.04 and a 200-day moving average of $35.32. First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF has a 12-month low of $28.19 and a 12-month high of $37.86.
About First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF
