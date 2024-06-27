First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Short Interest Up 200.0% in June

First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
First Trust International IPO ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
NASDAQ:FPXI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.18. 7,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,264. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.41 million, a P/E ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.81. First Trust International IPO ETF has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $48.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.96.
First Trust International IPO ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a $0.2987 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.
About First Trust International IPO ETF
The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
