First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Short Interest Up 200.0% in June

First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust International IPO ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:FPXI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.18. 7,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,264. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.41 million, a P/E ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.81. First Trust International IPO ETF has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $48.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.96.

First Trust International IPO ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a $0.2987 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust International IPO ETF

About First Trust International IPO ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPXI. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,420,000. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC raised its stake in First Trust International IPO ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 80,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust International IPO ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,708,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period.

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

