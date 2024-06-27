First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Declares Dividend of $0.05

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0518 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

FTC stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $122.87. 17,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,242. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $91.36 and a fifty-two week high of $124.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.04.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

