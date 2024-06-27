First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Declares Dividend of $0.05

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0518 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
FTC stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $122.87. 17,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,242. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $91.36 and a fifty-two week high of $124.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.04.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.