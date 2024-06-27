First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Acquired by ERn Financial LLC

ERn Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,691 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises 2.4% of ERn Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. ERn Financial LLC owned about 0.35% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $14,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4,688.2% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,290,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,932 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $60,773,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 568,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,492,000 after purchasing an additional 230,895 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,086,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,808,000 after purchasing an additional 206,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 248.3% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 277,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,430,000 after buying an additional 198,145 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.08. The company had a trading volume of 818,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,380. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.12. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $48.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

