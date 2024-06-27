First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Plans $0.05 Dividend

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0518 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.
First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
NASDAQ FAD traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $122.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.10. First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $92.78 and a 52 week high of $125.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.20.
First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.