First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Plans $0.05 Dividend

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0518 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ FAD traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $122.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.10. First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $92.78 and a 52 week high of $125.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.20.

Get First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.