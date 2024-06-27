First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Short Interest Update

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 90.4% from the May 31st total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 40,650.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 37.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC bought a new position in First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $453,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period.

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $122.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,508. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.10. First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $92.78 and a 1 year high of $125.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.51 and a 200-day moving average of $118.20.

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

About First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.0518 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

