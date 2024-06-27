First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.2216 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.
First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.82. 12,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,528. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $18.94 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The firm has a market cap of $108.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.40 and a 200 day moving average of $25.72.
First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.