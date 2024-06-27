First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.2216 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.82. 12,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,528. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $18.94 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The firm has a market cap of $108.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.40 and a 200 day moving average of $25.72.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

