First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Shares Sold by WealthCare Investment Partners LLC

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,422 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.99% of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FTXG. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 77,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $609,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter.

FTXG traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.59. 954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,071. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.16. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a 1-year low of $21.55 and a 1-year high of $26.97. The company has a market cap of $51.90 million, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.60.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

