First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1284 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.
First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FTXH traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.29. 3,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,725. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.06. The firm has a market cap of $20.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.70. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $28.41.
First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Company Profile
