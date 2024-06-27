First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1284 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXH traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.29. 3,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,725. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.06. The firm has a market cap of $20.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.70. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $28.41.

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Pharmaceuticals index. The fund tracks the 30 most liquid US pharmaceutical companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility, and growth. FTXH was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

