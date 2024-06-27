First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,754 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RDVY. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:RDVY traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.49. The stock had a trading volume of 91,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,466. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52 week low of $43.30 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.32.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.